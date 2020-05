(Mass Appeal) – Without salons, it’s a bit of a struggle to look your best. Lifestyle reporter Steph Walters shared some personal grooming tips to keep you looking and feeling fresh.

Walters said it’s very important to take care of your nails and if you have a gel polish, it is possible to take it off at home. All you need is cotton balls, tin foil, and acetone polish remover.

Finally, stay hydrated. Now’s the time not only to drink more water, but to use moisturizer on your hands and body.