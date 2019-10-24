Quick and creepy snacks for Halloween

Breaking News
No threat after device found on Turnpike road in Turners Falls
(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen in Agawam demonstrated how to make two creepy Halloween snacks: witch’s hats and finger cookies!

Cappa used pre-made cresent rolls for the hats. Roll them from the thickest part up toward the pointy top until it looks like a witch’s hat! You can sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar or fill with pepperoni and cheese.

For the finger she used pre-made sugar cookie dough. Shape into a finger and use an almond for a nail and voila – a creepy snack that’s perfect for Halloween!

