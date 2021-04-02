Quinoa lentil burgers with Danielle Formaro

Mass Appeal – It is Good Friday, the last Friday in Lent. And we have saved the best meatless meal for last! Our friend Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness”, has a delicious burger recipe, your family will love.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup cooked quinoa
  • 3 tbsp. high smoke point cooking oil, like avocado oil
  • 2 carrots (peeled and minced)
  • 1/2 cup onion (minced)
  • 1 garlic clove (minced)
  • 3/4 cup whole-grain bread crumbs (about 3 slices of whole-grain bread needed)
  • 1 (15 oz.) can cooked lentils (drained and rinsed if there is a lot of fluid in can)
  • 1 cup peas
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin

DIRECTIONS:

  • Prepare quinoa by following instructions on its packaging.
  • Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet on a medium-high flame, add oil and let heat for a minute.
  • Add carrots and onions and sauté until soft (about 5 minutes).
  • Add garlic and cook one minute, then turn off the heat and put the mixture aside.
  • Prepare bread crumbs by breaking the slices of bread into pieces and placing them in a blender or processor and processing until bread becomes a fine crumb.
  • Put all the peas and half of the lentils in a food processor or blender and process until smooth and pasty.
  • In a large bowl, combine all ingredients (carrot, onion and garlic mixture, bread crumbs, peas, lentils, quinoa, and cumin).
  • To prepare the patties, scoop mixture into a 1/4 measuring cup and use a spoon to press it flat. Then turn it over into your hand with a spatula to remove from cup. Then lay on a tray. Repeat this process until all of the mixture is gone.
  • In a large, non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, heat about 1/4 cup oil (just enough to coat the entire bottom of pan).
  • Place as many mini-burgers as you can fit into the pan without crowding it. You will need room to flip them.
  • Cook each side for about 1 minute or until you get a nice, golden-brown crust. You may have to turn the heat to high to get a nice crisp, just be careful not to burn them. If you don’t cook long enough to get a crust, they are more likely to fall apart.
  • Repeat until all of the burgers are cooked.

Then serve with a store-bought tzatziki or hummus, with or without a bun.

