Quinoa lentil burgers with Danielle Formaro

Mass Appeal – It is Good Friday, the last Friday in Lent. And we have saved the best meatless meal for last! Our friend Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness”, has a delicious burger recipe, your family will love.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
- 3 tbsp. high smoke point cooking oil, like avocado oil
- 2 carrots (peeled and minced)
- 1/2 cup onion (minced)
- 1 garlic clove (minced)
- 3/4 cup whole-grain bread crumbs (about 3 slices of whole-grain bread needed)
- 1 (15 oz.) can cooked lentils (drained and rinsed if there is a lot of fluid in can)
- 1 cup peas
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare quinoa by following instructions on its packaging.
- Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet on a medium-high flame, add oil and let heat for a minute.
- Add carrots and onions and sauté until soft (about 5 minutes).
- Add garlic and cook one minute, then turn off the heat and put the mixture aside.
- Prepare bread crumbs by breaking the slices of bread into pieces and placing them in a blender or processor and processing until bread becomes a fine crumb.
- Put all the peas and half of the lentils in a food processor or blender and process until smooth and pasty.
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients (carrot, onion and garlic mixture, bread crumbs, peas, lentils, quinoa, and cumin).
- To prepare the patties, scoop mixture into a 1/4 measuring cup and use a spoon to press it flat. Then turn it over into your hand with a spatula to remove from cup. Then lay on a tray. Repeat this process until all of the mixture is gone.
- In a large, non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, heat about 1/4 cup oil (just enough to coat the entire bottom of pan).
- Place as many mini-burgers as you can fit into the pan without crowding it. You will need room to flip them.
- Cook each side for about 1 minute or until you get a nice, golden-brown crust. You may have to turn the heat to high to get a nice crisp, just be careful not to burn them. If you don’t cook long enough to get a crust, they are more likely to fall apart.
- Repeat until all of the burgers are cooked.
Then serve with a store-bought tzatziki or hummus, with or without a bun.