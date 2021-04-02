Quinoa lentil burgers with Danielle Formaro

Mass Appeal – It is Good Friday, the last Friday in Lent. And we have saved the best meatless meal for last! Our friend Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness”, has a delicious burger recipe, your family will love.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cooked quinoa

3 tbsp. high smoke point cooking oil, like avocado oil

2 carrots (peeled and minced)

1/2 cup onion (minced)

1 garlic clove (minced)

3/4 cup whole-grain bread crumbs (about 3 slices of whole-grain bread needed)

1 (15 oz.) can cooked lentils (drained and rinsed if there is a lot of fluid in can)

1 cup peas

1/2 tsp. cumin

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare quinoa by following instructions on its packaging.

Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet on a medium-high flame, add oil and let heat for a minute.

Add carrots and onions and sauté until soft (about 5 minutes).

Add garlic and cook one minute, then turn off the heat and put the mixture aside.

Prepare bread crumbs by breaking the slices of bread into pieces and placing them in a blender or processor and processing until bread becomes a fine crumb.

Put all the peas and half of the lentils in a food processor or blender and process until smooth and pasty.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients (carrot, onion and garlic mixture, bread crumbs, peas, lentils, quinoa, and cumin).

To prepare the patties, scoop mixture into a 1/4 measuring cup and use a spoon to press it flat. Then turn it over into your hand with a spatula to remove from cup. Then lay on a tray. Repeat this process until all of the mixture is gone.

In a large, non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, heat about 1/4 cup oil (just enough to coat the entire bottom of pan).

Place as many mini-burgers as you can fit into the pan without crowding it. You will need room to flip them.

Cook each side for about 1 minute or until you get a nice, golden-brown crust. You may have to turn the heat to high to get a nice crisp, just be careful not to burn them. If you don’t cook long enough to get a crust, they are more likely to fall apart.

Repeat until all of the burgers are cooked.

Then serve with a store-bought tzatziki or hummus, with or without a bun.