Race on the Westover tarmac for Run the Runway

Connie Brown, from the Galaxy Community Council, and Lieutenant Colonel Emily Koziol previewed the 2nd annual Run the Runway 5K.



NAME OF EVENT: Run the Runway

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, June 8, 2019 10am – 6pm

ADDRESS: 255 Padgette Blvd, Chicopee, MA

ABOUT THE EVENT: We have expanded on last year’s successful 5K Run/Walk and added a Festival & Car Show! We couldn’t be more excited! Start the day with a 5K Run/Walk down the runway and past the Patriot Wing’s massive C-5Ms. Pre-registration required for the 5K Run/Walk. Then starting at 11, Westover Metropolitan Airport will host a Festival & Car Show celebrating the military and Western MA. On display – a C-5M open for tours, military displays, vintage aircraft, helicopter rides, Touch-a-Truck, Food Trucks, DJ and Live Music, Vendors and Beer Tent. Proceeds benefit the Galaxy Community Council and Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

Admission to the Festival is $5 Adults, $2 for Children 4-12. Under 4 is free.

5K Race Registration is $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 4 – 12. Race Registration includes T-Shirt, Water Bottle, $8 food voucher and 1 Beer/Water ticket to be used at the Festival. (Must be pre-registered by May 20th for T-Shirt & Water Bottle.) Click the ticket link to register for the run! https://www.runreg.com/run-the-runway

Car Show Registration is $10 per car and includes Festival Admission. First come, first served. No pre-registration. Move information at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/344759069581231/