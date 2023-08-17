(Mass Appeal) – As of July 1st, Rachel’s Table is now Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts. A new non-profit aimed at reducing food waste and alleviating hunger throughout Western Mass beyond just Hampshire County. A lot of positive benefits have come about in just a short period of time and Jodi Falk, Executive Director of Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts, is here to share some of the milestones and future plans.
Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts is better than ever to support regional food insecurities
by: Patrick Berry
