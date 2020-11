(Mass Appeal) – If you don’t pay attention to some of the news pieces concerning what’s happening in space, you probably should. Why? Well, last week it was reported that a radio signal was detected, not in deep outer space, but coming from our own galaxy, the Milky Way. The question is, what caused it?

Mike Kerr, curator of astronomy at the Springfield Museums is here to shed some light on the discovery and what that means to humans.