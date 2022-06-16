(Mass Appeal) – Radishes are one of the first vegetables we start seeing in early summer and they are so reliable. So, with farmers’ markets in full swing and farm shares starting up, it’s time to learn some ways to eat radishes. Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog cheap beets, shares one of her many delicious recipes.

Radish and Feta Salad with Sauteed Greens

Ingredients

For the salad

One bunch of radishes, cleaned and sliced into thin rounds, approximately ⅛ inch thick

¼ cup feta, crumbled

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 scallions, chopped

For the sauteed greens

1 bunch salad greens, thoroughly cleaned

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch of salt

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Radish Salad

Place sliced radishes in a bowl. Add crumbled feta, vinegar and scallions. Stir to combine. Enjoy!

Sauteed Radish Leaves

Remove cleaned radish leaves from a bowl of cold water and do not dry them. They will be dripping with water, but this is a good thing. Chop leaves on a cutting board.

Using a small skillet, heat olive oil on medium heat. Add the wet radish greens and garlic at the same time. The wet leaves will quickly shrink in the skillet. Add a pinch of salt and stir. This will take no more than two minutes.

Place the greens on slices of crusty bread or toss with pasta. Enjoy with your radish and feta salad.