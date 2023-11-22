(MASS APPEAL) – What do fun football watch parties and holiday celebrations have in common? GREAT FOOD! And, everyone deserves to enjoy it! But, the truth is, not everyone gets that chance.

Lifestyle influencer Kennedy Chugg and Jolie Abreu, regional leader from the global non-profit Lasagna Love, are joining us to share a few easy game day recipes and tell us more about how we can all help feed neighbors within our local community and spread some kindness this season.

Lasagna Love

Rhiannon Menn started a grassroots meal-sharing network during the pandemic that would become a global non-profit with more than 48,000 volunteer chefs around the world. What started as a small operation out of Menn’s kitchen is now Lasagna Love, a global non-profit organization that connects neighbors all over the world for home-cooked meal delivery. To date, the movement has spread kindness in meal form to more than 1.6 million people.

Now, the organization known for preparing lasagnas for those in need and iconic sauce brand RAGÚ® are teaming up to encourage and inspire volunteers to look for new opportunities to help spread joy and comfort to people in need within their local communities.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit lasagnalove.org/volunteer and visit ragu.com for more great recipes.

Sponsored by: RAGÚ®