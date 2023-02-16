(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re in a similar situation to me, you’ve just moved into a new place and now you need furniture. With President’s Day this weekend… you can save big on some items. Here to share more in a segment sponsored by Raymour & Flanigan is their showroom leader, Mike Stephen.

Raymour & Flanigan Presidents’ Day Sale: Up to 30% off

Community Out Reach: Providing fundraising opportunities to local non-profit organizations, currently working with Shriners of New England Bingo night March 10th.

Bedding Sales: Offering over 75 different mattresses from all the major manufactures, we can deliver a great night sleep in most areas next day.

Business opportunities: We have many residential and commercial products to provide companies up to 20% off everyday retail, for office and commercial buildings.

Visit raymourflanigan.com for more information

Sponsored by: Raymour & Flanigan