Rays of Hope Run and Walk to fight breast cancer raises money that directly helps our community

(Mass Appeal) – Rays of Hope Run & Walk has raised more than $14.8 million in funds to fight breast cancer locally since its inception in 1994. Founder Lucy Giuggio Carvalho, and breast cancer survivor Cindy Anderson, joined us with more about this upcoming event.

Carvalho stated that she started Rays of Hope after she experienced breast cancer and found it hard to navigate the health care system – and she was even a nurse at the time. Anderson noted that she experienced breast cancer twice, once with the help of Rays of Hope and once without. After the help she received she knew she had to contribute to the effort and described the feeling of the run/walk day like a warm and supportive hug.

Rays of Hope Walk and Run is taking place this Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Temple Beth El at 979 Dickinson Street in Springfield. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 413-794-8001 or online at BayStateHealth.org/RaysofHope.