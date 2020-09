(Mass Appeal) – Girls on the Run is getting ready to launch its 6th season this week. Program director Molly Hoyt joins us with the exciting changes.

Hoyt mentioned that participants can choose if they want hybrid, remote or an in-person experience. Girls on the Run is unique in that it integrates experienced-based curriculum and running.

It’s easy to sign up, said Hoyt, just visit GirlsontheRunWesternMA.org to register.