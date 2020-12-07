Real Estate Minute: Buying and selling during the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – The real estate market is hot – even during the holiday season! For today’s Real Estate Minutes, Sue Drumm, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, joined us with tips on selling your house during the holiday season.

According to Drumm, inventory is low and so are interest rates, so it’s a great time to get your home on the market.

If you are selling your home during this time, make sure your house is not overcroweded with holiday decorations. Also make sure paths are clear of snow and safe for potential buyers.

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley is located at 221 Industry Avenue in Springfield. You can reach them at 413-785-1328 or RAPV.com

Segment sponsored by The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.