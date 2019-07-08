Real Estate Minute: How realtors help the community

We know that realtors are there to help us buy and sell homes. But did you know they help out in the community? Cheryl Malandrinos from the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley is here to share some of the ways that realtors can help through referrals, community service, and consumer advocacy.

To learn more or to find a realtor, you can contact the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley at 221 Industry Ave in Springfield. You can also call them at (413) 785-1328 or visit their website at RAPV.com.

Promotional consideration provided by Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.