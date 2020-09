(Mass Appeal) – The housing market in our area is still hot. There is a lot of competition for available houses. Arlene Castellano from Maria Acuna Real Estate joins us with her advice on how to make a strong offer for your dream home.

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley can be reached at (413) 785-1328 or visit www.rapv.com.

Segment sponsored by the Realtor Association of Western Massachusetts