Real Estate Minute: Realtors advocate for property owners on Realtor Day

We know that realtors are here to help home buyers and sellers in their transactions. But did you know they also work with lawmakers on issues involving property rights and home ownership? Peter Davies of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley tells us about Realtor Day on Beacon Hill.

To learn more about the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, or to find a realtor near you, visit www.RAPV.com or call (413) 785-1328.

