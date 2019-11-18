1  of  4
Breaking News
Hampden DA: Partial human remains found in Blandford Three killed in shooting outside a Walmart in Oklahoma Man killed in Marlborough St. shooting in Springfield Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a California ‘mass casualty’ shooting
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Police update after ten people were shot and four killed at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard to be laid to rest

Real Estate Minute: Tips on selling your house during the winter months

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Cheryl Malandrinos of The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, joined us with tips on how to prepare your house to sell during the colder months.

According to Malandrinos, homeowners will want to prep their yards – rake leaves, trim back bushes and roll up hoses. Inside, incorporate lighting – even turning on the lights for your appliances – and warm fragrances, with a candle or baked cookies.

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley is located at 221 Industry Avenue in Springfield. The phone number is 413-785-1328 and they can be reached online at RAPV.com.

Promotional consideration by The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories