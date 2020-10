(Mass Appeal) – We all know that realtors are experts in the home buying and selling process. But did you know they’re also helping in the communities they serve? Michele Welch from Embrace Home Loans is a member of the RAPV Community Service Committee, and she joins us with more.

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley can be reached at (413) 785-1328 or visit www.rapv.com.

Segment sponsored by the Realtor Association of Western Massachusetts