Real Estate Minute: Why the local housing market is hot

(Mass Appeal) – There is a low inventory of homes for sale. What does that mean for home buyers and sellers? Elias Acuna is the President-elect for the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, and he explains in today’s Real Estate Minute.

It’s a great time to sell your home. Low inventory means sellers can get a great price for their homes, and they may receive multiple offers.

If you’re buying a home, know that the market is competitive. Talk to your realtor on how to place an appropriate offer.

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley can be reached at (413) 785-1328 or visit www.rapv.com.

