Real Kids Wear Pink helps get youth involved in a good cause

(Mass Appeal) – The American Cancer Society is proud to announce Real Kids Wear Pink, a new initiative inviting youth in our community to show support, increase awareness and involvement in the breast cancer issue. Stephanie Balesano and Liam Ramos join us for more information.

Liam, a 10 year old student from St. Mary’s in Westfield wrote a letter to the American Cancer Society expressing his interest in raising funds for breast cancer after he witnessed the loss of his friend’s mother to the disease.

Liam along with student and district leaders from across Western Massachusetts have been building interest and momentum throughout the month of October.

Today on Real Kids Wear Pink Day, youth from across the state are celebrating their efforts and raising awareness by committing to wear pink.



Since 2017, the Real Kids Wear Pink movement has been helping kids get involved in the fight against breast cancer. The concept began with Carli, an 11-year-old student from Albany, New York, who came to the American Cancer Society with the idea of encouraging kids to learn more and do more for breast cancer awareness. Schools, day care centers and athletic programs are invited to learn more and join the 2019 campaign, with support from the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit www.realkidswearpink.org