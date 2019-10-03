Real Men Wear Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

(Mass Appeal) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society has created a special way for men to get involved with Real Men Wear Pink.

Jill Monson, from the American Cancer Society, and Nick Callini, baseball coach at American International College, joined us to talk about the program. Monson noted these awareness efforts are important because men can get breast cancer, too. Real Men Wear Pink selected prominent members of the community to act as ambassadors and wear pink to raise awareness. In addition, they are raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

According to Monson, the fundraising efforts have become competitive, so you are encouraged to lend your support. For more information on the program, including how to donate, visit: www.RealMenWearPinkACS.org/WesternMA.