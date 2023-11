(MASS APPEAL) – As we quickly approach the winter, there are a few simple things you should be doing at home to prepare for the snow, ice, and colder months ahead. I am joined by Carrie Blair, from Keller Williams Realty, and a RAPV member of the Board of Directors, to get some advice.

RAPV is located at 221 Industry Avenue in Springfield, MA. You can reach them by calling 413-785-1328 or online at rapv.com.

Sponsored by: Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley