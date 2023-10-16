(Mass Appeal) – We’re one day away from Taco Tuesday so we’re sharing with you a good yet quick recipe to make for dinner tomorrow night. Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is here with her recipe for delicata squash and black bean tacos.
Squash
1 small delicata squash
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon adobo seasoning
Black Beans
1 cup cooked black beans with liquid
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon coriander
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon Salt
Everything Else
4 to 6 tortillas, warmed (see note)
1 ounce crumbled goat cheese
minced cilantro
minced red onion
lime juice- for serving
- Preheat oven to 400˚. Cut the delicata squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and place cut side down. Slice each half into 1/4″ thick half-moon slices. Place in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss with adobo seasoning until well coated. Spread out onto a sheet tray covered with parchment paper and roast until tender and browning, 15 to 20 minutes.
- While the squash is roasting, combine black beans with liquid, lemon juice, and spices in a small pot. Heat over medium-low and let cook until the majority of liquid is gone. Turn off heat and let sit until ready to assemble tacos.
- Assemble tacos with a spoonful of black beans and top with a few pieces of squash, a bit of crumbled goat cheese, and a sprinkle of cilantro/red onion.