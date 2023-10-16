(Mass Appeal) – We’re one day away from Taco Tuesday so we’re sharing with you a good yet quick recipe to make for dinner tomorrow night. Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is here with her recipe for delicata squash and black bean tacos.

Squash
1 small delicata squash
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon adobo seasoning

Black Beans
1 cup cooked black beans with liquid
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon coriander
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon Salt


Everything Else
4 to 6 tortillas, warmed (see note)
1 ounce crumbled goat cheese
minced cilantro
minced red onion
lime juice- for serving
  1. Preheat oven to 400˚. Cut the delicata squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and place cut side down. Slice each half into 1/4″ thick half-moon slices. Place in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss with adobo seasoning until well coated. Spread out onto a sheet tray covered with parchment paper and roast until tender and browning, 15 to 20 minutes.
  2. While the squash is roasting, combine black beans with liquid, lemon juice, and spices in a small pot. Heat over medium-low and let cook until the majority of liquid is gone. Turn off heat and let sit until ready to assemble tacos.
  3. Assemble tacos with a spoonful of black beans and top with a few pieces of squash, a bit of crumbled goat cheese, and a sprinkle of cilantro/red onion.