(Mass Appeal) – We’re one day away from Taco Tuesday so we’re sharing with you a good yet quick recipe to make for dinner tomorrow night. Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is here with her recipe for delicata squash and black bean tacos.

Squash

1 small delicata squash

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon adobo seasoning

Black Beans 1 cup cooked black beans with liquid 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1/2 teaspoon coriander 1/2 teaspoon cumin 1/4 teaspoon Salt Everything Else 4 to 6 tortillas, warmed (see note) 1 ounce crumbled goat cheese minced cilantro minced red onion lime juice- for serving