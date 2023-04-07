WWLP
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Apr 7, 2023 / 01:34 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 7, 2023 / 01:48 PM EDT
(Mass Appeal) – Easter is almost here! You can recycle those egg cartons and egg shells left over and use them for a kid-friendly project that’s fun and easy to do. Malena Chipps from Fancy That Antiques is here to show us how.
DIY Egg Carton Flowers & Egg Shell Crafts
