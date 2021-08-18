Red parrot: A refreshing drink made with hibiscus tea

(Mass Appeal) – Now it’s my time to have fun in the kitchen with Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the hips, baby! Jessie and I are going to shake things up with a “Red Parrot”!

Makes 1 Cocktail

Let’s shake up a “Red Parrot”! We’ll be learning how to create a delicious pineapple, coconut, & rum cocktail, with a special refreshing ingredient; red hibiscus tea! Served icy cold, this tropical-style drink, nicknamed the “Red Parrot”, is perfect for these hot days of summer!

Ingredients:

2 ounces dark rum

2 ounces organic hibiscus tea brewed & chilled

1 ounce boxed unsweetened coconut milk

1 ounce unsweetened pineapple juice

1-ounce fresh lime juice

1-ounce simple syrup

ice

flowers for garnish optional

Instructions:

In one half of a cocktail shaker, add the dark rum, chilled tea, juices, and simple syrup.

Next, add a large handful of ice and close the shaker.

Shake for 30 seconds or until well chilled. The shaker will become frosted when it’s at the right temperature.

Fill a tall glass (Collins glass) with fresh ice.

Strain your drink into the cocktail glass and add a round of lime or fresh flowers to garnish.