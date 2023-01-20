(MASS APPEAL) – Before we know it, baseball season will return! Something all Red Sox fans are excited for, but before the team makes the trip to Fort Myers for the 2023 Spring Training, they’re stopping in Springfield. I’m here with John Carter, Vice President of Red Sox Productions, Sean Dolan, General Manager at the MassMutual Center, and Jae Holland, Director of Fan Services and Entertainment, to learn more about the Red Sox Winter Weekend.

Red Sox Winter Weekend is held Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st at the MassMutual Center at 1277 Main Street, Springfield with some activities also taking place at MGM, One MGM Way, Springfield.

You can find this event and more at explorewesternmass.com

Sponsored by: Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau