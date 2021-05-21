Red, White, & Blue Shortcakes make the perfect seasonal dessert

(Mass Appeal) – May 21st is National Strawberries and Cream Day. So we asked our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby”, to create the perfect sweet treat! And the bonus…it make a pretty patriotic addition to your Memorial Day BBQ spread!
INGREDIENTS:
* For the Berries
1 quart of fresh strawberries
1 pint fresh blueberries
2 tablespoons white sugar
* For the Shortcakes
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup of salted butter cold & cubed
1/2 cup of milk
1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest
2 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons turbinado sugar for the tops of the shortcakes
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
* For the optional glaze – 1 egg yolk + 1 tablespoon half & half
* For the Vanilla Whipped Cream
1 pint heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS:
For the Shortcakes
- Preheat your oven to 450F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment. Place aside.
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, 2 tablespoons of white sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, salt, and baking powder.
- Cut the cold butter into the flour mixture with a pastry cutter (you can do this in a food processor as well, but I prefer to do it by hand). Keep “cutting” the butter into the flour until the whole mixture looks like coarse crumbs.
- In a small bowl, lightly beat the whole egg.
- Add the milk, egg, and vanilla extract to the bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir together until everything is moistened. This is tricky – but you don’t want to over mix (that makes for tough shortcakes). There will be some flour pockets left, which is okay.
- Dump the dough out onto a well floured surface, and kneed for 8-10 pushes – just enough to bring it together. Shape & flatten the dough, using the palms of your hands, to a circle about 3/4 inch thick.
- Using a lightly floured biscuit cutter, or 3-inch across drinking glass, cut out several circles, and transfer to a lined baking tray. You want to have 6-7 rounds. After the first cut, gently bring the dough together, and flatten again, to cut batch #2.
- Once the shortcakes have been cut and transferred to the baking sheet, take a small bowl and fork-whisk together the egg yolk and the half & half for the glaze. Brush the tops of the shortcakes with this to glaze.
- Sprinkle the tops with turbinado sugar (sugar-in-the-raw).
- Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until perfectly golden.
- Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
For the Berries
- Wash & dry all the berries.
- Trim the tops off of the strawberries and slice into 1/8″ thin slices. Add to a medium sized bowl with the blueberries, then sprinkle with 2 tablespoons white sugar. Toss gently and reserve.
For the Vanilla Whipped Cream
- Place your stand mixing bowl and whisk attachment into the freezer for 10 minutes, to chill the equipment. This will help you whip up the cream.
- After chilling, pour the pint of whipping cream into the mixing bowl, and with the wire attachment, beat on low for 30 seconds. Then, raise to medium-high for 1-2 minutes, or until the mix starts to thicken.
- Add the sugar and vanilla extract. Continue to beat the whipping cream on medium-high speed, until thickened and fluffy, usually another 1-2 minutes.
- Do not over beat! It usually takes me about 5 minutes start-to-finish for the whole process.
To Assemble
- Cut one of the cooled shortcakes in half, horizontally. Place a spoonful of berries on top, then a generous layer of whipped cream. Place the second shortcake half on top. Ta-daa!