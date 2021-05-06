RedFive Toys in East Longmeadow a destination for all ages!

(Mass Appeal) – Remember as a kid, the joy of getting a new toy? Remember wandering the aisles of your local toy store and dreaming of all the fun you could have? Well now you and your family can have just that, at the new RedFive Toys & Collectibles in East Longmeadow.

Owner Brian Rushby explains what his store is all about, and what inspired him to pursue this pop-culture vision.

RedFive Toys & Collectibles is a small, independent store, focusing on new and vintage toys, revolving around sci-fi, superheroes and the like. They want to provide a friendly and interactive experience, that drives people to want to come back again and again.

Visit RedFive Toys & Collectibles at 57 Maple Street in East Longmeadow.

Segment sponsored by: RedFive Toys & Collectibles