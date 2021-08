BOSTON (SHNS) - Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Legislature to take another look at the charitable giving tax deduction that Democrats delayed for another year, proposing once again to implement the voter-approved tax break as part of a budget bill the Republican is filing to allocate last year's surplus.

Baker on Wednesday will file legislation to spend almost $1.57 billion in surplus tax collections from the budget year that ended July 1, while another $1.1 billion from the surplus would be used to cancel a planned draw on reserves.