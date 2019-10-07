Reflecting on the need for safe shelter on World Habitat Day

(Mass Appeal) – October 7th is World Habitat Day, a day to recognize the basic right and importance of having adequate shelter. Jeff Lomma from Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity tells us how the agency is helping local families build their homes.

You can support the mission of the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity at their 19th annual Fall “Feastival” fundraiser. The event takes place on November 7th from 5:30 PM – 9 PM at Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow.

For more information, visit www.habitatspringfield.org