(Mass Appeal) – We celebrate the remarkable women throughout our community in preparation for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Today we introduce you to finalist Darlene St. Jacques and her nominator Nicole Lussier.

Darlene has been the Program Director for the Open Pantry Loaves and Fishes Kitchen for 30 years. She has worked extensively to help improve the lives of those in need in our community. Nicole describes her as sincere, dedicated, and someone that she admires.