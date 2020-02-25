Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Judith Souweine, a passionate volunteer making a big difference

(Mass Appeal) – When Judith Souweine’s husband Jonathan was being treated for leukemia in 2007, she was inspired to organize a team for the Pan-Mass Challenge, the annual bike-a-thon across Massachusetts that raises funds for life-saving cancer research and treatment. Now, 13 years later, their team of “Pook’s Pedalers” expects to reach one million dollars in total donations raised for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Judith Souweine and her nominator Robin Diamond join us on set.

While the Pan-Mass Challenge is deeply important to Judith, it is not the only way she gives back to her community. For 30 years, she served as a child psychologist at the Northampton Center for Children, working with families in need. During and since her retirement from the clinic, she has been involved in countless community endeavors, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, a local shelter for the homeless and numerous environmental organizations. An active and respected co-chair of her synagogue’s “Tikkun Olam” (repairing the world) committee, she organizes community service projects and tutors new community members learning English as a second language.

We are proud to share Judith’s story as a finalist in our Remarkable Women campaign in preparation for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Our local winner will be announced on March 6th.