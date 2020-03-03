Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Kara Younger, dedicated to help local children

(Mass Appeal) – We continue to honor Remarkable Women in our community in preparation for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Kara Younger dedicates much of her life to help local children and families. Crystal Kimball nominated Kara for recognition. Crystal describes Kara as “the most selfless person I know”.

Kara works in many different ways to mentor local youth. In addition to being the Director of Camp Apex at the YMCA of Greenfield, she also runs their after school program. She teaches high school volleyball and volunteers as an advocate against substance abuse.

Be sure to watch Mass Appeal on Friday, March 6th as we introduce the winner of our Remarkable Women campaign!