Remarkable Women: Laura Chagnon turns tragedy into inspiration

(Mass Appeal) – We celebrate the remarkable women throughout our community in preparation for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Today we introduce you to finalist Laura Chagnon and her nominator Thomas Damoulakis.

Laura was the victim of a senseless act of violence that left her a quadriplegic and legally blind. Despite that, Laura is a published author and has written over 6,000 poems. She does motivational speaking to inmates in correctional facilities and inspires them to overcome their own challenges.

Laura has received the Hometown Hero Award from the Western Massachusetts Chapter of The Red Cross and the Unsung Heroine Award.