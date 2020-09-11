Remembering 9/11 with Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel

(Mass Appeal) – The tragic events of September 11th took place 19 years ago today. Springfield Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel joins us to talk about his experience during 9/11, both as an officer and as an member of the army special forces.

Deputy Daniel was working when the towers were hit and said officers where in shock and fielding calls from concerned citizens.

Shortly after, Deputy Daniels was deployed as a member of the army special forces and said it felt good to be able to take action in the wake of an act of terror.