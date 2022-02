(Mass Appeal) – In the small Berkshire County town of Sheffield, in September of 1969, a boy, his mother, grandmother, and brother saw a UFO, an unidentified flying object, not far from the Upper Sheffield Covered Bridge. Today there’s a park in the spot where they saw it and it has become a destination for UFO enthusiasts. That boy, Thom Reed, is now 62 years old and he joins us to discuss his experience.