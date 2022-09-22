(Mass Appeal) – September marks National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness of this often stigmatized discussion and remove that stigma around it. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention works to do that by saving lives and bringing hope to families affected by suicide. Here to talk about some of the work they do in a segment sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is Heather White, Associate Area Director, along with Dr. Lyndsey Nunes, a board member for AFSP’s Massachusetts Chapter.

This segment was sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. Contact the National Suicide prevention lifeline by calling 988 or texting TALK to 741-741″