Reproductive options for LGBTQ parents

(Mass Appeal) – With June being Pride Month, we thought it was the perfect time to sit down with Dr. Spencer Richlin, MD, surgical director and partner at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, to discuss the different paths to parenthood.

Dr. Richlin said he’s seen an increase in LGBTQ couples looking to family build. Options for them including IVF, surrogates, and more.

Dr. Richlin helped a couple from Connecticut conceive and shared the story of Katie and Becky. Katie got pregnant on her second round of IVF under Dr. Richlin’s supervision. Both are now thrilled to have a family of three with baby Gemma!