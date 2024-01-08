(Mass Appeal) – Throughout 2024 we are going to take a look at a wide variety of jobs and careers you can find right here in Western Mass. One of those careers that has job security, because you can’t do it online, is the restaurant industry. Joining us now is Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, to talk about the many roles that can be found under the umbrella title of food service.