Restaurant-style linguine with white clam sauce

(Mass Appeal) – Summer is a great time to cook up some seafood and we’ve got an amazing dish for you to try – a mouth watering Pasta Vongole – also known as the Italian classic, linguine with white clam sauce. Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This To Your Plate”, showed us how surprisingly simple it is!

Pasta With White Clam Sauce or Pasta Vongole

Ingredients:

1 pound of linguini, al dente (follow package instructions for cook time)

2 dozen fresh clams (such as littlenecks), rinsed and scrubbed well

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

5-6 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 cup dry white wine

4 (6.5 oz) cans of chopped clams in clam juice (2 drained, 2 with juice)

1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped

Cayenne pepper

Salt & Pepper

1/2 lemon, zested

Parmesan cheese for seasoning

Toasted Baguette, for dipping

Directions:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, and cook pasta (follow cooking instructions on the packaging for “al dente.” Once pasta is cooked, drain and set aside. To avoid pasta sticking, drizzle some EVOO on pasta and mix together.

In a large wide pan, fill with about and an inch or so of water on a medium-high flame. Add fresh clams and cover and let them steam until they open, about 5-7 minutes. Once they open, crack lid to keep warm but not overcook them.

Meanwhile in a medium saucepan heat oil on a medium flame.

Add garlic and let saute´ until garlic becomes a golden color, a few minutes. Then add wine, all cans of clams (use only the clam juice of only two cans, drain the juice in the other two) and parsley to pan. Raise heat to a medium-high flame until it comes to a boil, then lower to a low flame and cook another minute or so. Turn off heat.

Next season with a little cayenne pepper (just a few dashes or more depending on how spicy you like it) and season with salt and pepper to taste. Then add lemon zest and stir together.

Now it is time to marry all your ingredients! Remove each fresh clam from the pot (I always take each clam and dump out of water out of the shell in case they spit out sand while cooking) and place in the same pot as the pasta. Then take your garlic, wine, and canned clam mixture and pour it right over your pasta and fresh clams. With a pair of utensils toss linguini, fresh clams, and canned clam sauce mixture together until well coated.

Serve in a nice deep bowl, sprinkle with a little parmesan cheese and serve with a nice crusty piece of toasted baguette.