(Mass Appeal) – We’re going to take a trip back in time to an arts and crafts project that might seem like something from elementary school. But, this is kicking that idea up quite a few notches to create a fashionable necklace.

On our show today with her amazing ideas and skills is Malena Chipps, owner of FancyThatAntiques.com.

To see the full instructions, visit https://fancythatantiques.com/diy-tips/diy-recycled-paper-bib-necklace/