Retro Game Show Night to support Providence Ministries

(Mass Appeal) – Everyone is invited to come down to the Log Cabin on January 24th for Retro Game Show Night, a fun evening of games in support of Providence Ministries.

Shannon Rudder and Jennie Adamczyk of Providence Ministries joined with us with details of the event, which supports the life-saving work Providence Ministries does on a daily basis through food, shelter, clothing and job training.

Retro Game Show Night is taking place on Friday, January 24 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Tickets can be purchased by calling 413-53305909 or at ProvMinistries.org.

