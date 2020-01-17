Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King celebration

(Mass Appeal) – On Monday January 20 from 11am-1pm at the Mass Mutual Center in downtown Springfield there will be music, song and dance performances to provide inspiration and reflection on the legacy of Dr. King.

Ronn Johnson, Executive Director of Martin Luther King Family Services and Benjamin Smith, Director of DREAM Studios, shared with us the events taking place at the Mass Mutual Center in downtown Springfield.

This celebration will honor and remember Dr. King and the continued struggle for social justice in communities across the country. The Dr. King Day Celebration seeks to bring our community together to work toward the dream Dr. King so eloquently spoke of over 50 years ago.

The event takes place Monday January 20, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the MassMutual Center located at 1277 Main Street in downtown Springfield.