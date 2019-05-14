Rhubarb pound cake in a Bundt pan

A Bundt pan is another kitchen staple. It is ideal for denser cakes like this rhubarb pound cake from Tinky Weisblat.

Recipe Title: The Bundt Pan and Rhubarb Pound Cake

Description: If you stock your kitchen with only one cake pan, the classic fluted tube pan will stand you in good stead. The pan’s characteristic shape with the hole in the middle allows for even baking of a heavy cake-and lets everyone have an outside piece of cake!

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert (or breakfast or snack)

Servings: 10 to 12

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: about 75 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) sweet butter, at room temperature

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 to 3 tablespoons grated orange zest

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups flour

2 cups chopped rhubarb (in 1/2 inch pieces), tossed with 2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

more confectioner’s sugar as needed for dusting (optional); or use a glaze!

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan. Your manufacturer can recommend a good spray that combines flour and oil for this purpose.

Using an electric mixer, cream the butter until it is fluffy. Beat in the sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla and the zest. Beat in the baking powder and salt.

If the rhubarb looks wet, coat it with a little bit of the flour. On low speed, blend the remaining flour into the butter mixture. Gently fold the fruit into the batter. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1-1/4 hours. If the top seems to be browning too fast but the cake isn’t done after 1 hour, reduce the heat to 300.

Set the pan on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes; then turn the cake out onto the rack and let it cool completely. When the cake is cool dust it with confectioner’s sugar or drizzle it with a glaze if desired.