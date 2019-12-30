Ring in 2020 with your little ones at First Night Junior

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking to ring in the new decade with your kids, look no further than First Night Junior at Heritage State Park in Holyoke.

Kathie McDonough of the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round and Susan Kelly of the Holyoke Children’s Museum joined us to talk about this family-friendly event.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m ., the 22nd Annual First Night Junior includes music, ice sculptors, live animal shows and more, all culminating in a ball drop with Captain America at 4 p.m. For more information, visit ChildrensMuseumHolyoke.org or HolyokeMerryGoRound.org.