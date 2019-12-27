Ring in the New Year at First Night Northampton – and preview some of the outstanding entertainment

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a fun and dynamic event for all ages on New Year’s Eve, be sure to check out First Night Northampton for a full 12 hours of entertainment!

Henry Wheaton, owner of Show Circus Studio, joined us to talk about the event and to preview his acrobatic circus show that will be taking place at the Academy of Music.

Wheaton said to pick up a button for access to all the entertainment events, music, performers and more. Then he introduced a few of his students who will be performing that night. These impressive performers gave us a taste of what we can expect to see that evening.

First Night Northampton is taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 31. For more information, visit FirstNightNorthampton.org.