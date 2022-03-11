(Mass Appeal) – River Valley Counseling Center has received a grant from the City of Holyoke for the Rise to Resiliency Project to make Holyoke a resilient, self-healing community. They are currently training 30 people in Holyoke, half from the school department, and half RVCC staff members, in the ACE model.

ACE stands for Adverse Childhood Experience, and these experiences have been proven to have an impact on people’s health, social/emotional health, and life expectancy. By training people in our community, such as teachers, childcare workers, first responders, and others on how to recognize and respond to Adverse Childhood Experiences, we can reconnect as a society and restore the health and resiliency of our community.

For people interested in learning more about the Rise to Resiliency Project or being trained in Adverse Childhood Experiences, can contact Dr. Campbell via email at campbell_elaine@holyokehealth.com.

