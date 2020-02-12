Road to Daytona: Building an SK modified racing car from the ground up

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal took a road trip to Palmer visiting Skoywra Motor Sports, the racing garage that has built a fleet of cars and drivers that have won the championship in both 2018 and 2019 at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Owner Adam Skoywra, who has been building cars for 15 years, showed how he puts together the SK modified car, several of which he and his team are building to compete in the upcoming season at Stafford Motor Speedway which kicks off April 25 and 26.

The car is built with safety as a priority, but that makes it difficult to get in and get out!