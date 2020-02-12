Road to Daytona: Meet the local woman with the most wins at Stafford Motor Speedway

(Mass Appeal) – Alex Fearn has a hobby that’s a little different from most – she’s a race car driver. In fact, she’s a race car driver with distinction. Fearn, who was raised in East Longmeadow, earned the title of the winningest female driver of all time at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Fearn, who started racing go-karts at age 8, moved to full size cars at 16. She races with her family – in fact, her little brother and cousin are on the same team with her!

Fearn is looking forward to racing again in the upcoming season at Stafford Motor Speedway, which kicks off April 25 and 26 with it’s Spring Sizzler.