Road to Daytona: Protecting your ears at the track

(Mass Appeal) – Families can have a blast together at the track, but it’s imperative to protect your ears while doing so. Dr. Jennifer Sowards from Florence Hearing Health Center joined us to show how easy it can be to care for your ears.

Dr. Sowards showed a picture that illustrated hearing damage and emphasized that it is permanent. It’s especially important to protect the hearing of younger children, as it can have an impact on learning as well.

Dr. Sowards brought in three types of hearing protection, simple foam ear plugs, protective ear muffs and custom made plugs that allow you to block out extra noise and yet plug into a radio or other device to listen to a broadcast.