(Mass Appeal) - Riverside Park Speedway was a cherished local track that became a family tradition. Matthew Wiernasz spent his childhood at the Speedway with his father Mark Wiernasz who was the track announcer (and our former 22News assignment editor).

Riverside Park Speedway was built in 1948 at Riverside Park, now the site of Six Flags New England. It would grow to attract the Northeast's best drivers until it was closed in 1999.